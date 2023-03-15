WKU Soccer adds Simpson to 2023 roster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer has made a late addition to the 2023 roster, adding midfielder Amanda Simpson.

“We are excited about the late addition of Amanda Simpson,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “She is a good connecting player and strong ball-winner and will add quality depth to our midfield line. More importantly, she is a great leader and a first-class individual. She reflects the important values of our program and will most certainly add value to our team culture.”

Simpson is from Tampa, Florida and attends Sickles High School where she was a varsity starter all four years and captain of the team the last seasons.

She was named the Defensive Player of the Team in 2021 and was given the 2021-22 Heart Award. She scored 20 goals and notched 13 assists in her high school career and was named Player of the Game five times.

She and the team were the 2022 Western Conference Champions and was a finalist in the district. Her team went undefeated at home for three straight seasons.

On the club side, Simpson played for the West Florida Flames in the 05 DPL. Simpson was a starter with the team for four years and a captain for three.

In 2022, the club was State Cup finalists and qualified for nationals the last three years.

They placed first in two different leagues in the past three years and was a finalist at the 2023 Disney Showcase.

Simpson joins 10 other newcomers to the 2023 roster.

Previously announced, WKU will welcome Olivia Cooke, Rachel Dewey and Emma Tompkins as transfers and Sarah Duginske, Rylee Finol, Kora Kipley Georgia Liapis, Alaina Nugier, Mia Roberts and Rebecca Roth as signees out of high school.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.