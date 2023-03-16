Annual Women’s Conference returns to Cave City with record-breaking attendance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual TJ Samson Women’s Conference returned to Cave City with almost 500 participants, as well as an extensive waitlist.

Through a partnership with Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club, the annual event aims to empower and educate women through a series of speakers, vendors, and free health screenings on site.

“This is a wonderful day for women in our service area, and beyond. We have ladies that travel as far as three hours to join us, it’s something that they look forward to every year,” said Bethany Matthews, marketing liaison for TJ Regional Health, and the organizer of the event.

The event promotes fellowship between women of all backgrounds, hosting a style show, as well as a heartfelt awards ceremony to highlight the hidden struggles of women everywhere.

“It’s really not one certain type of woman, there’s really something for everybody. We have some young businesswomen, we have retirees, then we also have women who are just from church groups, or we have homemakers groups that come, things like that,” said Matthews.

The event’s keynote speaker and the younger sister of the Gatlin Brothers music group, Ladonna Gatlin, delivered an important message on positivity and laughter.

Gatlin said, “Today, we’re just gonna laugh a lot, and kick back and enjoy it, and realize the benefits of laughter and how that can reduce stress and help keep us healthier.”

While the event had record numbers this year, organizers hope that the event continues to grow as they invite women from across the country to join.

Tara Bailey, CEO of the Barren County YMCA and president-elect of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, said “It’s not just Barren County and surrounding counties, but anywhere within driving distance. It’s definitely worth the trip.”

