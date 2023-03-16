Bowling Green man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

LeDrae Smith
LeDrae Smith(Warren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for trafficking in fentanyl.

According to court documents, on April 6, 2022, LeDrae Smith, 28, possessed with the intent todistribute 326.9 grams of a fentanyl mixture.

Following release from prison, Smith was ordered to serve four years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the HSI Bowling Green and the Bowling Green/Warren County AHIDTA Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

