Cloudy and warmer today, showers roll in tonight!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures are kicking us off in the 30s this AM, certainly a bit warmer than those 20s that we saw early Wednesday!

Cloudy and warmer today!

Expect a gradual warmup into this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be much more mild and in the mid 60s for most of us! Rain chances return Thursday evening, as a system brings showers overnight into Friday Morning.  Up to 1 inch of rain is possible out of this system.  Showers will end from West to East Friday Morning clearing the way for colder temps, once again.  Highs will go from the mid 50s on Friday before falling into the middle 40s by Saturday and Sunday.  An overnight Freeze is also likely once again each night, respectively.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Becoming Cloudy, PM Rain. High 66. Low 46. Winds S at 17 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain Early, Becoming Cold. High 54. Low 29. Winds SW at 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & Cold. High 44. Low 23. Winds NW at 16 mph.

