Rain moves out Friday, cold air moves in behind!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain is moving into our area as we speak, but it won’t stick around for too long!

A drier pattern moves in early next week

Rain will quickly exit our area by early Friday afternoon along with the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will be COLD this weekend with highs only reaching the 40s! Frost and freeze conditions will be possible during the overnight hours this weekend. We will start to warm up again once Monday rolls around with highs in the lower 50s and sunny skies. An upward temperature trend continues from there as we reach the upper 60s by Thursday. Warmer temperatures will bring the chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Rain ending early, temps dropping thru the day. Breezy. High 55. Low 27. Winds SW at 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 45. Low 21. Winds NW at 16 mph.

SUNDAY: Chilly w/ AM frost. High 41. Low 22. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 84 (1945)

Record Low: 12 (1900)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip:1.63″ (-0.76″)

Yearly Precip: 9.62″ (-0.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Mod-High

UV: 3 (Mod)

