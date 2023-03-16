Shooting investigation underway in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday.

Glasgow Police say they responded to a shooting complaint on Adams Place, where officers found a woman had been shot in the arm.

The victim was transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to T.J. Samson Hospital for her injuries and was later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for further treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

Glasgow Police told WBKO the scene is still active as of 6:20 p.m.

