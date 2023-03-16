Toddler who nearly drowned at Nashville hotel pool out of ICU

The boy’s mother says her friend, who allegedly left the boy unattended, is cooperating with police.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 3-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a Nashville hotel pool last Friday is out of the intensive care unit at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to his mother.

This comes after Lacey Cotton, of Illinois, told WSMV4 her son Brentley was taken off a ventilator on Wednesday.

Brentley was found unresponsive on March 10 at Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend

Cotton had left Brentley in the care of her friend Mace Reggetz while she napped. Cotton told WSMV4 Reggetz left the boys unattended at the hotel pool while she texted her boyfriend. Reggetz reportedly tried to revive Brentley after realizing he was unresponsive and nearly drowned, according to Cotton.

Reggetz is now reportedly cooperating with a Metro Police investigation. Cotton said she hopes Reggetz gets jail time for the alleged neglect.

“I really don’t care what happens to her to be honest,” Cotton said. “I know it’s bad to say, but she did this to my baby, so I don’t care.”

No word yet whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

