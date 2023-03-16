Warren Central advances to the KHSAA Sweet 16 Quartfinals

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons advance to the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16 after beating Pulaski County 80-55 on Wednesday night.

Kade Unseld led the way with 26 points on 11-16 shooting and 8 rebounds. Chappelle Whitney followed with a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and also had 6 assists. Omari Glover had 11 points and 6 rebounds.

The Dragon’s came out the gates on fire and didn’t look back. Warren Central had a 17-3 lead right before the end of the first quarter after smothering the Maroons on defense which lead to easy transition points. Kade Unseld was feeling it early, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and had 19 at halftime.

The Dragon’s scored 20 points in the first quarter and 25 points in the second quarter, giving the Maroons little room for error as the Dragon’s took a 45-19 lead into the locker room.

Pulaski County had a better second half, and even outscored Warren Central 36-35, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Dragons.

The Dragon’s shot 57% from the field and 53% from behind the arc, while only shooting six free throws. Central won the rebounding battle 36-20 and showed how effective their length is, having six blocks to the Maroon’s one.

They’ll play in the quarterfinal matchup against Ashland Blazer Friday afternoon at 1:30 ET in Rupp Arena.

