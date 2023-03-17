Allen County realtors sentenced to $250K fines, jail time in bid rigging case

George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and exploitation of a child, according to court documents.(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two former Allen County real estate brokers who were indicted in 2021 and pleaded guilty in 2022 for conspiring to rig auction bids at estate auctions in exchange for farmland and timber rights have each been sentenced to $250,000 in fines and to report to jail every weekend for six months.

Two Allen County realtors plead guilty for auction bid rigging

A federal judge made the sentencing on Thursday.

Barry Dyer and Mackie Shelton and co-conspirators rigged bids during an auction in 2018 in Allen County for a tract of timber rights and hundreds of acres of farmland.

Two Allen Co. realtors indicted for auction bid rigging

A case with the Allen County Circuit Court is still open against the two Scottsville natives.

Plaintiff Valerie Powell, brought the lawsuit forward about the property.

According to court documents, Powell is the administrator of the estate that was up for bid.

According to court documents, during the course of the auction, Dyer and Shelton “recognized that there was only one competing bidder, namely Chris Shockley who was bidding on behalf of his farm partnership.”

The documents indicate that Dyer approached Shockley and “demanded that Shockley pay $40,000 to the defendants or they would continue bidding on the property.”

Documents indicate that Shockley and his farming partner paid the $40,000 “in order to acquire the property at a reduced price.”

“Shockley and Williams were prepared to pay up to $3,200 per acre for the 147 acre tract and $850 an acre for the additional 212 acres,” according to a court document. “This would have resulted in a total purchase price of $650,400. Instead, the property was purchased for $492,200.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hill
POLICE: Glasgow man arrested after shooting woman in arm
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
LeDrae Smith
Bowling Green man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking
The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.
Both sides speak out after new law bans a certain skill game machine

Latest News

Annual UCW Caverna Supershow happening this Saturday
Annual UCW Caverna Supershow happening this Saturday
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky presents J.A. Girls
Glasgow Middle School presents Disney's 'High School Musical 2'
VIDEO: Glasgow Middle School presents Disney’s‘High School Musical 2′ Jr. March 24-26
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Lewisburg Elementary School
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Lewisburg Elementary School