COLD temperatures this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our St. Patrick’s Day started off rainy and mild, but will end mostly sunny and chilly.

A gradual warm-up begins Monday

Temperatures will be COLD this weekend with highs only reaching the 40s! Frost and freeze conditions will be possible during the overnight hours this weekend. Make sure to cover up any sensitive vegetation before tonight. Check any outdoor hoses and pipes and secure them before tonight to prevent freezing. We will start to warm up once Monday rolls around with highs in the lower 50s and sunny skies. An upward temperature trend continues from there as we reach the upper 60s and even 70 by Thursday and Friday. Warmer temperatures will bring the chance for scattered rain Wednesday through Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny w/ AM frost. High 43. Low 21. Winds NW at 16 mph.

SUNDAY: Chilly w/ AM frost. High 41. Low 22. Winds NW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny & warmer w/ AM frost. High 50. Low 28. Winds NW at 3 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 86 (1894)

Record Low: 16 (1900)

Today’s Precip: 0.33″

Monthly Precip:2.00″ (-0.53″)

Yearly Precip: 9.99″ (-0.25″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Low-Mod

UV: 5 (Mod)

