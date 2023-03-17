Hardin, Larue County schools urge businesses to refrain selling vape products to minors

Superintendents for school districts within Hardin and Larue County have published a letter to...
Superintendents for school districts within Hardin and Larue County have published a letter to community businesses selling vape products in an effort to prevent sales to minors.(WNEM)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Superintendents for school districts within Hardin and Larue County have published a letter to community businesses selling vape products in an effort to prevent sales to minors.

Hardin County Schools, Elizabethtown Independent Schools and Larue County Schools penned the letter asking businesses to “maintain the laws surrounding the sale” of vaping products and to “consider placing those materials behind a counter,” according to a release.

“Growing problems are arising for young people who vape,” the letter reads. “These problems are becoming apparent within the walls of our schools. Children are starting to experiment with vaping and make a habit of vaping at younger ages than ever before. Children are finding ways to access vapes that are lined with extremely dangerous drugs like Fentanyl. Abuse of these products is leading to breathing problems, heart issues, mental fatigue, confusion, etc.”

The school districts asked for proper training of business employees and to instruct them to refrain selling vaping products to minors.

“We know that most businesses that sell these products follow the law,” the letter said. “However, some students tell us that they have illegally purchased products from Hardin and Larue County businesses. Most vaping products are unregulated and dosages and levels of harmful chemicals are not precise. Middle school and high school students have admitted to vape addictions and find it tremendously difficult to stop.”

Districts are asking landlords of commercial properties to also support the initiative.

