Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky presents J.A. Girls

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky will be hosting J.A. Girls on Friday, March 24.

The event will take place at SKYCTC in Building F.

Approximately 100 middle school girls from Bowling Green Independent and Warren County School Districts will be impacted using Junior Achievement’s curriculum, which will be taught using the J.A. Girls philosophical approach, according to a release.

The mission of J.A. Girls is to prepare girls and young women for economic success by providing hands-on experiences and educational opportunities that honor, value, and celebrate the female perspective, experiences and unique development.

The curriculum provides practical information about preparing for the working world while still in middle school.

Students will explore how to craft an elevator pitch, learn how to network, interview do’s and don’ts, work on a job application, discuss how to budget, talk through how to make smart choices on social media, and create a vision board.

The J.A. Girls philosophy was specifically designed to complement Junior Achievement’s unique approach of allowing volunteers from the community to deliver proven curricula that focuses on entrepreneurship, workforce preparation, and financial literacy through experiential hands-on programs.

The goal is to increase girls’ knowledge and build skills in economic literacy, career preparation, and entrepreneurship.

