Kentucky Kids on the Block hosts 8th annual Shamrock Sprint in Franklin this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sponsored by German American Bank, the Shamrock Sprint is a free kids’ run in Franklin open to children ages 12 and under.

It will be held at 208 South College Street, Saturday at 9 AM.

Children can be registered at KYKOB.ORG completely free.

“We tell parents that even if they’re not that their child will do it or their plans change go ahead and register the kids,” said Ashley Reynolds, Executive Director of KYKOB, “that way we can plan for shirt sizes.”

There will be a 1/2K, a 2K run, and a 3K run all based on a child’s age.

All participants will receive a finishers’ medal, a goodie bag, and a t-shirt. Trophies will go to the top male and female finishers in each race.

This year, Kentucky Kids on the Block will be introducing the “Triple Challenge” for participants. A child that participates in runs in Franklin, Glasgow, and Bowling Green, will receive a special medal in August at the “Pound the Pavement” event.

“We’re hoping that will encourage kids to do all three and really challenge themselves to form healthy habits this year,” Reynolds said.

Sponsorships from the event benefit Simpson County by allowing Kentucky Kids on the Block to perform free educational puppet programming for schools and the Boys & Girls Club.

Kentucky Kids on the Block presented 368 programs in 45 counties in KY in 2022 and are on track to surpass that number this year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.