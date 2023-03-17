Sick Kentucky puppy will only eat chicken fingers

A sick puppy at Lexington Humane Society seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.
A sick puppy at Lexington Humane Society seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.(Lexington Human Society)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A sick puppy at Lexington Humane Society seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.

According to LHS, the pup has parvo and their medical team has had a difficult time getting her to eat anything at all.

Thursday, they found out she likes chicken, but not just any chicken! It seems she has a preference. They say she only likes Raising Cane’s.

So, the LHS team went out again Friday to get more for the little one.

LHS says they are relieved to finally see her eating a little.

WKYT joins the Lexington Humane Society in wishing her a speedy recovery!

Click here if you’d like to donate to LHS.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County realtors sentenced to $250K fines, jail time in bid rigging case
John Hill
POLICE: Glasgow man arrested after shooting woman in arm
LeDrae Smith
Bowling Green man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.
Both sides speak out after new law bans a certain skill game machine

Latest News

Coach McDermott reacts to Lutz being named WKU MBB coach
Senate Bills 115 and 150 have caused worry for some Kentucky residents.
Kentucky LGBTQ+ residents discuss anti-trans bills
Governor Andy Beshear has 10 days to sign the bills currently on his desk into law or veto them.
A look at high-profile bills in Kentucky Legislature
Mayfield Candle Factory Lawsuit Moves Ahead
Mayfield Candle Factory Lawsuit Moves Ahead
Kentucky Lawmakers React to Controversial Passage of 'Anti-Trans' Bill
Kentucky Lawmakers React to Controversial Passage of 'Anti-Trans' Bill