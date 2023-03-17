SKYCTC hosts “Women in Computing” conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 200 students gathered at SKYCTC over the last two days for the Celebration of Women in Computing Conference, a program organized by the Association of Computing and Machinery.

Students for the program ranged in age from middle schoolers to post-graduates, learning everything from cyber security to 3-D printing. Organizers said that the conference is open to anybody with an interest in technology, not only women.

“We have participants coming from all over Kentucky, as well as the United States. We even have some presenters that are international,” said Carmen Gaskins, a professor at SKYCTC and Co-Chair of the Conference Organization Committee. “Our goal, again, is to get women within the community college system interested in all aspects of technology, but we do not want to limit just women.”

Day one of the event included a tour of the Corvette Museum facility, as well as a keynote speaker to lead celebrations for women in computer sciences.

The event’s second day focused on learning new skills and was hosted at the SKYCTC KATI campus. Through classes, vendors, and a career fair, the event allowed potential employees to find positions with local jobs in technology.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.