SKYCTC hosts “Women in Computing” conference

Over 200 students attended the "Women in Computing" conference at SKYCTC this week.
Over 200 students attended the "Women in Computing" conference at SKYCTC this week.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 200 students gathered at SKYCTC over the last two days for the Celebration of Women in Computing Conference, a program organized by the Association of Computing and Machinery.

Students for the program ranged in age from middle schoolers to post-graduates, learning everything from cyber security to 3-D printing. Organizers said that the conference is open to anybody with an interest in technology, not only women.

“We have participants coming from all over Kentucky, as well as the United States. We even have some presenters that are international,” said Carmen Gaskins, a professor at SKYCTC and Co-Chair of the Conference Organization Committee. “Our goal, again, is to get women within the community college system interested in all aspects of technology, but we do not want to limit just women.”

Day one of the event included a tour of the Corvette Museum facility, as well as a keynote speaker to lead celebrations for women in computer sciences.

The event’s second day focused on learning new skills and was hosted at the SKYCTC KATI campus. Through classes, vendors, and a career fair, the event allowed potential employees to find positions with local jobs in technology.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hill
POLICE: Glasgow man arrested after shooting woman in arm
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County
LeDrae Smith
Bowling Green man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.
Both sides speak out after new law bans a certain skill game machine

Latest News

Principal Hazard joined students to receive their equipment at Dick's Sporting Goods.
66 Warren Elementary students receive free soccer gear and coaching at SKY Soccer Club
German American Bank and Kentucky Kids on the Block will be hosting their 8th annual Shamrock...
Kentucky Kids on the Block hosts 8th annual Shamrock Sprint in Franklin this Saturday
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County realtors sentenced to $250K fines, jail time in bid rigging case
State troopers say Shannon Gilday broke into Wesley Morgan’s home and killed his daughter,...
Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder