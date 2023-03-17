Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder

Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of the murder of a former state lawmaker’s daughter.

Jordan Morgan was killed in February 2022.

Police say Shannon Gilday broke into her father’s Madison County mansion, shot it up and killed her. Her father, Wesley Morgan, was injured in the gunfire as well.

Court records show Wesley Morgan filed a wrongful death suit against Gilday in February. Gilday’s mother and a list of unidentified people are also on the suit.

Friday, a Madison County circuit judge set a trial for May 2025.

Gilday’s attorney is also requesting more mental testing for his client, who says there is no doubt on what took place and has said repeatedly Gilday is profoundly mentally ill.

Another pre-trial hearing has been set for May 2023.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hill
POLICE: Glasgow man arrested after shooting woman in arm
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
LeDrae Smith
Bowling Green man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking
The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.
Both sides speak out after new law bans a certain skill game machine

Latest News

German American Bank and Kentucky Kids on the Block will be hosting their 8th annual Shamrock...
Kentucky Kids on the Block hosts 8th annual Shamrock Sprint in Franklin this Saturday
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County realtors sentenced to $250K fines, jail time in bid rigging case
Annual UCW Caverna Supershow happening this Saturday
Annual UCW Caverna Supershow happening this Saturday
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky presents J.A. Girls