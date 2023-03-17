VIDEO: Glasgow Middle School presents Disney’s‘High School Musical 2′ Jr. March 24-26
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Glasgow Middle School will be putting on a Disney’s High School Musical 2″ Jr. starting March 24th at 7 p.m.
There will also be two more shows on March 25th and 26, starting at 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit gmsproductions.ludus.com.
They are $8. Children five and under are free.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.