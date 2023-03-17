Warren Central Dragons advance to Final 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central Dragons took the win Friday afternoon with a 64-48 win over the Ashland Blazers.

At Halftime, Kade Unseld and Chappelle Whitney lead the way with 11 points each and a lead of 34-27 over Ashland.

Whitney led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the second half.

The Dragons will now face Woodford County tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT.

