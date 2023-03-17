Warren Central Dragons advance to Final 4

Chappelle Whitney led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Dragons advance to the final four...
Chappelle Whitney led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Dragons advance to the final four tomorrow morning against Woodford County at 11 a.m. ET(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Will Whaley and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central Dragons took the win Friday afternoon with a 64-48 win over the Ashland Blazers.

At Halftime, Kade Unseld and Chappelle Whitney lead the way with 11 points each and a lead of 34-27 over Ashland.

Whitney led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the second half.

The Dragons will now face Woodford County tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT.

WBKO’s Kaden Gaylord-Day will update this story throughout the rest of the day.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hill
POLICE: Glasgow man arrested after shooting woman in arm
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County
LeDrae Smith
Bowling Green man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.
Both sides speak out after new law bans a certain skill game machine

Latest News

Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
High School softball, baseball teams open their seasons Thursday
High school softball, baseball teams open their season Thursday
WKU to retire Jesse Stuart's jersey
Opening week for high school baseball, softball continues
WKU to retire Jesse Stuart's jersey
WKU to retire Jesse Stuart's jersey