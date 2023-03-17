Warren Central Dragons advance to KHSAA Sweet 16 Final Four

Chappelle Whitney led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Dragons advance to the final four...
Chappelle Whitney led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Dragons advance to the final four tomorrow morning against Woodford County at 11 a.m. ET(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Will Whaley and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - In one of their toughest test yet, the Warren Central Dragons took the win Friday afternoon with a 64-48 win over the Ashland Blazer Tomcats in the KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

“We didn’t panic, didn’t panic, just made plays, got the ball around the rim late, made free throws, they’ve been here before, they know what it takes,” head coach Will Unseld said. “They [Ashland Blazer] made a run and cut it to 10 and we responded again. It’s just having a veteran group that’s won a lot of basketball games.”

Chappelle Whitney lead the way with another double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Omari glover followed with 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting. And Kade Unseld had 13 points on 4-7 shooting and 5 rebounds.

Rheyce Deboard led Ashland Blazer with 21 points and 4 assists on 8-11 shooting.

The Tomcats came out, knowing they would have to hit their shots to be able to win this game. And they played like it in the first half. They were able to matchup shot for shot and keep in arms length of the Dragons. They even held the lead for 31 seconds after Zander Carter gave them a 9-8 lead after hitting a three pointer.

The Dragons struggled shooting from deep range for the whole game but where they lacked in outside shooting, their length and athleticism made up for it. Central took a 18-13 lead after the first quarter.

In the second, Ashland Blazer made it known they weren’t going away. Their ability to hit the long range shot kept them a lot closer than most would anticipate but when it mattered most the Dragon’s would make a shot in the paint to keep them ahead. A three point play by Omari Glover gave the Dragons a seven point, 34-27 lead, heading into halftime.

The long arms and quick strides threw the Tomcats off in the second half, the Dragons were able to lock in defensively and create multiple turnovers that lead to easy transition baskets. A huge block by Whitney halfway through the quarter lead to an easy layup for Marr Walkup, and you could sense the momentum being shifted 100% towards Warren Central.

Central used the 4th quarter to drain the clock and make the buckets count, taking a 12 point lead with three minutes left in the game.

The dragons outrebounded the Tomcats 26 to 17 and had 11 steals to Ashland’s 4. In the free throw battle, Warren Central shot 13-17 while holding Ashland Blazer to just 5-6. WC shot 56% from the field while AB shot 45%.

Warren Central went on to win 64-48 and advance to Saturday morning’s semifinal game against the Woodford County Yellow Jackets.

Tip-off is set for tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hill
POLICE: Glasgow man arrested after shooting woman in arm
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County
LeDrae Smith
Bowling Green man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.
Both sides speak out after new law bans a certain skill game machine

Latest News

Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
High School softball, baseball teams open their seasons Thursday
High school softball, baseball teams open their season Thursday
WKU to retire Jesse Stuart's jersey
Opening week for high school baseball, softball continues
WKU to retire Jesse Stuart's jersey
WKU to retire Jesse Stuart's jersey