Warren Central advances to the KHSAA State Championship game for the second year in a row

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons have done it again, advancing to the State Championship game for the second year in a row. The Dragons beat Woodford County 56-48.

Chappelle Whitney led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kade Unseld followed with 17 points on 6-11 shooting. And “Marr” Walkup finished with 16 points, four rebounds and multiple clutch baskets.

The Dragons struggled shooting from deep again in the first half, hitting 3-10 but they also held Woodford County to 1-5 from behind the arc and 9-25 from the field overall. If there’s one thing you can’t teach it’s height and wingspan and the Dragons put that on full display in every game they play, as they took a 24-22 lead into the locker room.

It was a very physical dog fight in this game and the refs let them play which sometimes led to frustration for the Dragons, which allowed the Yellow Jackets to keep it close.

Warren Central had a five point lead towards the end of the third quarter but a quick 5-0 run by Woodford tied it up at 35 heading into the 4th. Whoever won the next eight minutes would advance to the championship game.

The Dragons came out focused and methodical as the Yellow Jackets forced some back court pressure to throw them off, but the Dragons never waivered and made clutch basket after clutch basket whenever it looked like Woodford was gaining some momentum.

Woodford got away with a lot for three and a half quarters but the Dragons forced them to foul and send them to the line and that’s where they iced the game.

In the first half, Warren Central only shot one free throw. In the second half they shot nine with most of them coming in the fourth quarter. A Kade Unseld and-1 bucket iced the game, extending the Dragons double digit lead, knowing the game was coming to a conclusion.

Warren Central advances to the Championship game where they will play the winner of Frederick Douglass and George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m. CT later tonight in Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.