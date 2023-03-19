Bowling Green Hot Rods hold “Fan Fest” in preparation for Opening Day 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Opening Day for the Bowling Green Hot Rods is a little over three weeks away, and Hot Rods fans are gearing up for yet another season of Vette City baseball. Although the season has yet to begin, fans were treated to quite the day at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods held their annual Fan Fest. It gave fans the opportunity to pick up their season ticket packages, sample the Hot Rods newest concession items and purchase the newest gear from the Hot Rods team store, the Body Shop. All in preparation for the 2023 baseball season.

While at the 2023 Fan Fest, some Hot Rods fans received their very first season ticket package.

“For the size of the town that Bowling Green is, I think it is a great amenity to be able to come and bring the family,” said Jason Jilg, a first-time season ticket holder for the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

“It is not super expensive. It is a great way to go and spend an afternoon or an evening. You do not have to worry about the lines with the season ticket package. Last year, they had a great season. We are kind of hoping to see the same type of action this year.”

Others bought season tickets once again, and have every year, since the Hot Rods found their home in Bowling Green back in 2009.

“Well, we are both from Detroit originally. We were Tigers fans for years, and then we came down here (Bowling Green) and had to be hometown fans,” said Bill Powell, a season-ticket holder, along with his wife, Joey.

“It is because I like baseball. I really like baseball and it is one way to ensure that we come to a lot of games,” said Joey Powell.

Kyle Wolz, first-year General Manager for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, said despite Bowling Green being one of the smallest markets in all of Minor League Baseball, the turnout from the fans in seasons past begged to differ.

“We see over 200,000 fans through the gate each year. That allowed us, last year, to be successful. It allowed us to be the South Atlantic League Organization of the Year for our league,” said Wolz. “Taking that achievement as the third-smallest ballpark in Minor League Baseball, it is a huge accomplishment to our staff and our fanbase.”

This year’s Fan Fest saw fans, both young and old, preparing themselves for a full season of America’s Pastime in the city of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

