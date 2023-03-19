CHAMPIONS: Warren Central claims 2023 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons looked for revenge over George Rogers Clark after falling to GRC by one in the 2022 KHSAA Sweet 16 championship game. Last year, the Cardinals were the number one team in the state, and this year the Dragons went into the matchup in that #1 spot.

This was the fourth repeat matchup in KHSAA Sweet 16 history.

In the first, the game started with some back-and-forth ball until Warren Central went on a 6-0 run to lead 12-6 with 2:33 to go, and they kept that pace to lead 18-12 after one.

Second quarter, back-to-back three’s by Marr Walkup extended the Dragons lead to eight. Izayiah Villafuerte banked in a three-pointer off the glass at the buzzer for the Dragons to take a 36-27 lead at the half.

Out of the break, Kade Unseld racked up 10 points of his own in the third quarter as the Dragons lead 52-42 heading into the final frame.

In the final quarter, the Cardinals went on a quick 6-0 run at the start to cut the lead to four. GRC cut the lead to two late in the game, but the Dragons held on to win 64-60.

The Dragons wrap up their season with a 36-1 record. This is Warren Central’s first state title in 19 years.

