CHAMPIONS: Warren Central claims 2023 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 title

Warren Central beats GRC 64-60 in the 2023 State Championship game
Warren Central beats GRC 64-60 in the 2023 State Championship game(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons looked for revenge over George Rogers Clark after falling to GRC by one in the 2022 KHSAA Sweet 16 championship game. Last year, the Cardinals were the number one team in the state, and this year the Dragons went into the matchup in that #1 spot.

This was the fourth repeat matchup in KHSAA Sweet 16 history.

In the first, the game started with some back-and-forth ball until Warren Central went on a 6-0 run to lead 12-6 with 2:33 to go, and they kept that pace to lead 18-12 after one.

Second quarter, back-to-back three’s by Marr Walkup extended the Dragons lead to eight. Izayiah Villafuerte banked in a three-pointer off the glass at the buzzer for the Dragons to take a 36-27 lead at the half.

Out of the break, Kade Unseld racked up 10 points of his own in the third quarter as the Dragons lead 52-42 heading into the final frame.

In the final quarter, the Cardinals went on a quick 6-0 run at the start to cut the lead to four. GRC cut the lead to two late in the game, but the Dragons held on to win 64-60.

The Dragons wrap up their season with a 36-1 record. This is Warren Central’s first state title in 19 years.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Allen County realtors sentenced to $250K fines, jail time in bid rigging case
John Hill
POLICE: Glasgow man arrested after shooting woman in arm
Steve Lutz named Western Kentucky Head Men’s Basketball Coach
LeDrae Smith
Bowling Green man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky

Latest News

Coach McDermott reacts to Lutz being named WKU MBB coach
Steve Lutz named Western Kentucky Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Will Unseld celebrating as Warren Central beat Woodford County 56-48 to advance to the 2023...
Warren Central advances to the KHSAA State Championship game for the second year in a row
The Lady Toppers and the Jayhawks went back and forth until the third quarter when Kansas...
Lady Topper basketball concludes season with WNIT loss at Kansas