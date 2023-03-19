One dead in fatal collision in McLean County

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, notifying them of a two-vehicle collision on the 431 Green River Bridge in Livermore.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 33-year-old, Blake Hamilton, was traveling southbound on the US 431 Green River bridge in a 2021 Ford truck with two anhydrous tanks in tow. One of the tanks became unhooked and veered into 64-year-old, James A. Heifner, who was traveling northbound on the US 431 Green River Bridge.

Heifner was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville via PHI Air Ambulance where he later died.

Hamilton was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police.

