Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel

An Indiana woman was charged with murder after a teen was shot and killed at hotel Monday.
By Stephanie Wade
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) – Police said a 21-year-old woman is accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in a Chicago suburb.

The South Holland Police Department said the victim, Daysha Cazley, was with her friend when they got into a dispute at a Holland Inn & Suites Hotel around 6:15 a.m. Monday morning.

During the dispute, police said 21-year-old Kennisha Laing shot and killed the 16-year-old.

Cazley’s family believes the suspect was staying at the hotel.

Laing is now charged with first-degree murder.

Regina Harris, Cazley’s mother, said she never would have believed anything like that would happen to her.

“I just want to get answers, like what actually took place,” she said.

Harris said she was completely heartbroken as a mother to lose her daughter in a shooting.

“Her life was taken in such a short, early notice,” she said. “She probably didn’t think nothing of it. Her, just being a person, always helping and giving, she didn’t think her life was gonna be taken just like that.”

Harris said she believes her daughter’s big heart is what led to her death.

Ariana Patterson, Cazley’s cousin, said she was shocked by the loss of her cousin.

“She didn’t even think when it came down to killing my cousin, taking her life,” she said. “She didn’t think about her future or the family she had, she didn’t think about anything. She really hurt us.”

Cazley was a junior at Gavit High School in Hammond, Indiana. She leaves behind a mother, father, and countless other family members who loved her.

The suspect is being held with no bond at the Cook County Jail.

