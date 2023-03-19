BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Frost and freeze conditions will be possible during the overnight hours this Saturday night.

Turning colder for Sunday!

Make sure to cover up any sensitive vegetation before tonight. Check any outdoor hoses and pipes and secure them before tonight to prevent freezing. We will start to warm up once Monday rolls around with highs in the lower 50s and sunny skies. An upward temperature trend continues from there as we reach the upper 60s and even 70 by Thursday and Friday. Warmer temperatures will bring the chance for scattered rain Wednesday through Friday.

