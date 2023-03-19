Turning colder for Sunday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Frost and freeze conditions will be possible during the overnight hours this Saturday night.

Make sure to cover up any sensitive vegetation before tonight. Check any outdoor hoses and pipes and secure them before tonight to prevent freezing. We will start to warm up once Monday rolls around with highs in the lower 50s and sunny skies. An upward temperature trend continues from there as we reach the upper 60s and even 70 by Thursday and Friday. Warmer temperatures will bring the chance for scattered rain Wednesday through Friday.

