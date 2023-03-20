14 Bowling Green Rock Academy bands perform at 2023 Winter Semester Showcase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Bowling Green Rock Band Academy put in nine weeks of hard work and hard rock, all for the grand finale at the Winter Semester Showcase.

“We have kids as young as four years old, all the way to 74 years old. Music takes all kinds, all ages,” said Matthew Devore, co-owner and founder of the Bowling Green Rock Band Academy. “It is one of the grand unifiers that are out there. It really puts everyone on the same page.”

The 14 bands were able to choose their own songs from a variety of genres, which were then performed in front of a packed house at Warren Central High School.

“We have played everything. The classic songs like Fortunate Son to bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, over that kind of timeframe of things,” said Cyrus Sprouse, member of the band “Rock-It League.”

Although the applause is always appreciated, many bands said performing together was the best part of the shows.

“You get to know all these people and you become friends,” said Tarya Turner, a member of the band called “The Pleasant Melodies.”

“At the end of the day you are playing music, and it is really fun.”

While learning the chords and lyrics is important, Devore said there is only one thing he hopes students take away from the Academy and the Winter Showcase.

“Confidence. It is a change in character. For those that have never done it before. I see it time and time again. After the whole semester is over, they leave that stage walking a little taller and feeling a little prouder. Honestly, just coming off of the other side of this in a better way.”

The Spring semester at the academy starts on March 27. For more information, you can visit the Academy’s website.

