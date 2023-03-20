AM frost, then sunny and warmer!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy first day of spring! We’re waking up to widespread frost this morning, so make sure you make time to take care of that before the commute.

AM frost, then sunny!

Temperatures are FRIGID to start, expect those teens and lower 20s at least through the early AM. At least we’re sunny and warmer later this afternoon with highs making it to the low 50s. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, because we’re tracking daily chances for rain starting Tuesday. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s before showers roll in just in time for the afternoon commute. Widespread rain will continue into Wednesday morning before we dry out later in the day. The break from the rain will be brief - showers roll back in Thursday and Friday. Temperatures by then will top out in the low 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny & warmer w/ AM frost. High 50. Low 28. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Turning mild. Rain late. High 58. Low 43. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers possible, breezy. High 62. Low 51. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1990)

Record Low Today: 12 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.09″

So Far This Month: 1.35″ (-.03″)

So Far This Year: 9.34″ (0.25″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.0″

