Area churches partner for ‘At the Cross: A Night of Worship’ happening at SkyPAC March 26

By Lauren McCally
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several area churches will be coming together for their 2nd annual At the Cross: A Night of Worship Easter event.

This year, the sponsoring churches are Woodburn Baptist Church, Christ UMC, and Franklin UMC.

The event will take place on March 26th at SkyPAC at 6:00 p.m.

It is free to attend.

For more information visit relayworship.com.

Latest News

