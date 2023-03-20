Area churches partner for ‘At the Cross: A Night of Worship’ happening at SkyPAC March 26
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several area churches will be coming together for their 2nd annual At the Cross: A Night of Worship Easter event.
This year, the sponsoring churches are Woodburn Baptist Church, Christ UMC, and Franklin UMC.
The event will take place on March 26th at SkyPAC at 6:00 p.m.
It is free to attend.
For more information visit relayworship.com.
