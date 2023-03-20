Area churches partner for ‘At the Cross: A Night of Worship’ happening at SkyPAC March 26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several area churches will be coming together for their 2nd annual At the Cross: A Night of Worship Easter event.

This year, the sponsoring churches are Woodburn Baptist Church, Christ UMC, and Franklin UMC.

The event will take place on March 26th at SkyPAC at 6:00 p.m.

It is free to attend.

For more information visit relayworship.com.

