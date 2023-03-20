Attorney General Daniel Cameron hosts forum on the dangers of fentanyl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As part of his “Operation Fight Fentanyl Forum,” republican candidate for governor, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron was in Franklin, discussing the dangers of fentanyl, and learning from community leaders on how to best combat the opioid epidemic.

Included in the forum were community leaders, law enforcement representatives, school officials, rehabilitation professionals, and those that have lost loved ones to the epidemic. Julie Hofmans, a mother that lost her son to a fentanyl overdose, shared her son, Wyatt’s story.

“I don’t wanna be sad, I don’t wanna make anybody else sad, but... in the blink of an eye, my 23-year-old son. A beautiful, model, young football-playing kid, died. Quit breathing. And his girlfriend had to find him,” said Hofmans.

Attorney General Cameron listened to stories of lost family members and took suggestions on how to address the influx of fentanyl in Kentucky.

“This has been something that has plagued our people for decades, and we’ve gotta end this affliction,” said Cameron. “And part of that ability to end this means bringing dollars in the door to help with rehabilitation, to help with abatement, to help with the interdiction investigations that are being undertaken by our law enforcement community.”

Those “dollars in the door,” include the $842 million settlement received from House Bill 427.

“The Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee is going to get 50 percent of the funds that are coming in over a span of several years, and then the other 50 percent is going right to counties and cities. So that money will be flowing right into this county,” said Cameron.

Much of the discussion centered on how to best balance rehabilitation with accountability for those that knowingly deal fentanyl into Kentucky communities. Attorney General Cameron says that much of this process begins with schools, where several community members said that their children received fentanyl from classmates.

“I understand that there are a lot of parents in this room that want to see more action taken by their public schools and more action taken by our school boards to make sure that there’s an educational component to keep kids off of drugs, and to keep them off opioids and fentanyl in particular,” said Cameron.

Anybody that is currently struggling with addiction, or that knows of somebody that is, can visit FindHelpNowKY.org to find available, local resources.

