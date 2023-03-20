Indictments returned in Bowling Green sex trafficking case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment on March 8, charging a Tennessee man with sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

The indictment further charged that the defendant conspired with a Bowling Green woman to commit that crime.

According to the indictment, between Aug. 8 and 11, 2022, Portier Q. Govan, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, used force, threats of force and coercion to compel an adult woman to engage in commercial sex.

The indictment also charges Govan and Brittany Howard, 24, of Bowling Green, with entering into an agreement to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

Govan made his initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Western District of Kentucky on March 20.

Howard is expected to make her initial appearance later this week.

If convicted of sex trafficking, Govan faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, up to life imprisonment. If convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking,

Govan and Howard face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Govan or Howard to contact the FBI Bowling Green Resident Agency at 270-781-4734.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

