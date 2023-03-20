Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky celebrates 10 years of The Buddy House

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky (DSSKY) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to honor the 10th anniversary of The Buddy House.

DSSKY is an organization of parents, friends, and families with loved ones born with Down Syndrome that offer support, information, education, resources, networking, activities, and services to all ages of individuals born with Down Syndrome and their families.

Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the launch of a Capital Campaign with a goal of $750,000. The money will be used to move the organization into a larger facility to accommodate the growing number of families needing services.

“We’re tremendously blessed to have this building but we’ve also completely outgrown this building,” said Eric Leach, president of the Board of Directors. “We can look for the next Buddy House and in the future to be able to serve this community not just for years but decades into the future.”

It is their belief that inclusion and community support are necessary to help enable those with Down Syndrome to lead fulfilling lives.

