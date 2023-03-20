Sports Connection 3-19-23: ACS Softball and Barren County Softball

Sports Connection 3-19-23: First Segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sports Connection is back after a week off. This week Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb talk to the two teams who competed in the15th District Softball Championship game last season. First, they talk to Allen County Scottsville head coach Brad Bonds and freshman player Hadley Borders. Later they talk to the Barren County dynamic duo, head coach Daryl Murphy and junior player, and daughter, Katie Murphy.

Sports Connection 3-19-23: Brad Bonds and Hadley Borders

Sports Connection 3-19-21: Daryl Murphy and Katie Murphy

