Spring begins Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We didn’t even break into the 40s today as clouds overhead kept us chilly!

Two more shots at frost and freeze conditions

Frost and freeze conditions will be possible again Monday and Tuesday morning before we FINALLY break this cold spell! Warmer temps will bring the increased chance for scattered showers and storms as we head toward the middle of the week. Rain chances will begin Tuesday evening and look to run on until Friday. There will be plenty of dry time in our area to get outside and enjoy the warmer temps! :) Temperatures will gradually warm throughout our week with the 50s on Monday to the 70s by Thursday! Friday’s system looks most potent with thunderstorms looking likely for our area and a slight cool down for next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny & warmer w/ AM frost. High 50. Low 28. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Turning mild. Rain late. High 58. Low 43. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers possible, breezy. High 62. Low 51. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 39

Today’s Low: 25

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 86 (1907)

Record Low: 8 (1892)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip:2.00″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 9.99″ (-0.54″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Mod

UV: 5 (Mod)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.