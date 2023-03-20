Warren Central celebrates its state championship win with its community

Warren Central celebrates its state championship
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons Boys Basketball Team returned to school and celebrated its state title win, with its community, on Monday afternoon.

Warren Central’s past, present, and future showed up in the Dragon’s gym as the team spent the last hour of school celebrating their historic victory. Every member of the team, including managers and coaches, received their first place medals for winning the state title.

The Dragons avenged their state title loss last year, this time beating George Rogers Clark 64-60 to win the school’s first state title since 2004. They finished with a 36-1 record with its lone loss coming two days after Christmas, losing to Madison Central.

During it’s state title run, the Dragons only trailed for a total of 1:34 in the entirety of their four games in Rupp Arena.

Seven of the 14 student athletes on the Dragons’ roster are seniors so next years team has big shoes to fill.

But until then, Warren Central has this whole next year to celebrate, sing the most catchy high school theme song I’ve ever heard, and call themselves defending champs.

