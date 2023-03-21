Alvaton Elementary celebrates Aiden for World Down Syndrome Day

Alvaton Elementary celebrated the day with a birthday celebration for Aiden Ayers' seventh...
Alvaton Elementary celebrated the day with a birthday celebration for Aiden Ayers’ seventh birthday with an in-school parade.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day that has been officially observed since 2012 to encourage families, advocates, professionals, and organizations to observe the day with activities.

Alvaton Elementary celebrated the day with a birthday celebration for Aiden Ayers’ seventh birthday with an in-school parade.

“I was completely overwhelmed with joy watching his peers cheer him on and seeing how much he is loved,” said Michele Ayers, Aiden’s mother. “This is what it’s all about.”

Not only did the festivities celebrate one of their own students, but also the unique talents and abilities of individuals born with Down Syndrome and recognize their valuable contributions to society.

Pauletha Butts, principal of Alvaton Elementary said, “He’s such a remarkable boy with an infectious smile and a bright spirit that inspires us all. Despite the challenges that one may face he is definitely a shining example of resilience and determination.”

