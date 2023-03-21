Bowling Green community discusses Senate Bill 150

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senate Bill 150 has passed the state senate and will now be moving to the governor’s desk.

Originally only asking educators not being required to use pronouns that don’t align with a student’s biological sex and requiring parental notification on matters related to sexuality in school, parts of House Bill 470 were added last Thursday before bill 150′s passing.

The additions include halting gender affirming care for trans youth, barring discussion regarding sexuality and gender until at least grade six and require schools to craft a bathroom policy regarding students using the bathrooms corresponding to their biological sex among other things.

The bill passed the senate 30-7 after heated debate and contest, particularly on the effects it could have on trans youth.

“If I had been provided with more information, and I had access to be able to transition at that time, I would have saved myself almost a decade of you know, just like hatred towards myself,” said Slyvia Dodd, a trans student at Western Kentucky University.

“I find this so hypocritical, that people can do this for this legislation but can turn a blind eye to 50 years of Roe v Wade that killed 63 million innocent babies,” said Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield. “Don’t lecture me about caring for children when you openly support murder of innocent children.”

Supporters of the bill argue that it helps give parents control of the content their child sees in schools and helps shield them from things that could be inappropriate.

“Kentucky is a pro-family state. Kentuckians want to see parents put in the driver’s seat of protecting their kids and being involved in what’s being taught to their kids in an educational context,” said David Walls, Executive Director of the Family Foundation

Bowling Green resident Brycen Ballard said he had mixed feelings on the bill; agreeing with the sentiment, but voicing concern about the execution.

“I think there could be a balance. It just comes down to being respectful, but also just saying, ‘Hey we want to wait until kids or until you guys are older to have these conversations.’” Ballard said.

While Dodd compared the bill to telling women they were no longer allowed to work.

“Say that a bill just passed that says women aren’t allowed to work, you would feel targeted. You wouldn’t want to be here,” Dodd said. “It’s the same concept. It’s you’re taking away rights of people who are just trying to live.”

Popular conjecture is that Governor Andy Beshear will veto the bill, but the legislature will try to override it in the last few days of the legislative session.

The ACLU of Kentucky has called the bill “unconstitutional,” saying they will pursue legal action if it were to pass.

