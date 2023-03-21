Bowling Green man arrested and charged with strangulation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department arrested a man after police say he allegedly strangled his girlfriend.

Court documents state an officer on the scene was approached by an EMS worker. The worker stated that the victim said was choked by her boyfriend, Mitchell Berman. Berman had left the scene and gone to Greenview Regional Hospital to wait for his girlfriend.

Officers then went to the hospital to speak with Berman about the allegations against him. He explained that nothing physical occurred between him and his girlfriend.

According to court documents, Berman said they were outside by a fireplace when they got into a serious conversation. He told officers that the victim had PTSD and would go into episodes where she would be in and out of consciousness.

He further explained that he took her inside and into the shower because that normally helps her out her episodes. Berman said he was the one to call EMS after noticing she was not coming out of the episode and had trouble breathing.

Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital where she stated nothing happened and refused to talk about the incident any further.

Court documents state she told officers “It was not his fault, and he is a good person.”

When an officer went into the room to give the victim a domestic violence booklet, the officer overheard the victim state that she has pain in her chest and neck area. She told the doctor it felt like he had “kind of choked me or something,” according to court documents.

Officers spoke with the victim again and she continued to say “don’t do anything, don’t get him in trouble.”

Due to those statements made by the victim, Berman was taken into custody on March 15 and charged with 1st-degree Strangulation.

He was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and was later released after posting bond.

