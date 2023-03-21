Congressman Comer announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

High school students accross Kentucky are encouraged to participate in the Congressional Art...
High school students accross Kentucky are encouraged to participate in the Congressional Art Competition(Cong. James Comer's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) is now accepting applicants for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, a contest open to high school students throughout the 1st Congressional District.

Each year, the United States House of Representatives hosts this competition to recognize talented young artists from across the country.

High School students are encouraged to participate by submitting artwork for consideration.

The winning artwork from the 1st District will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside the winning artwork from across the country, while the second-place winner’s artwork will be displayed in Congressman Comer’s office for the year.

“If you are a student interested in demonstrating your artistic ability, I would encourage you to apply for the Congressional Art Competition,” Comer said. “Every year my office receives wonderful pieces of art. Once again, I look forward to seeing the creative skills of students in Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District on full display.”

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, up to 4 inches in depth, and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed.

Types of artwork could include:

  • Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
  • Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
  • Collages - must be two dimensional
  • Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
  • Mixed Media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
  • Computer-generated art
  • Photography

The first-place winner, in addition to having their art hang in the Capitol all year, will receive an invitation to attend a reception in Washington, D.C. during the summer months.

Past winners have also received additional benefits such as two roundtrip Southwest airline tickets to attend the reception and a $3,000 yearly scholarship to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) or Tennessee Wesleyan College.

More information on prizes for the winner will be released by the Congressional Art Competition in the coming weeks on their website.

All entries are due by Friday, April 28 and can be mailed to or dropped off at Congressman Comer’s District Office at 200 North Main Street Suite F Tompkinsville, KY 42167.

For more information on the contest and where to drop off artwork, you can visit Congressman Comer’s website at comer.house.gov/art-competition.

If you have any further questions, please call Congressman Comer’s office at 202-225-3115

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

90-year-old fan comes to 75th straight Sweet 16 tournament.
Man travels from Florida to attend 75th Sweet 16 tournament
Mitchell Berman was arrested and charged with strangulation in the first-degree
Bowling Green man arrested and charged with strangulation
Portier Govan and Brittany Howard
Indictments returned in Bowling Green sex trafficking case
GFX
Elizabethtown woman pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud in the amount of $1,328,955
VIDEO: Steve Lutz introduced Monday as WKU Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Latest News

United Way of Southern Kentucky holding 'Feed the Need' store drive this weekend.
Feed the Need announces select store drives for 2023
For the third year in-a-row, South Union Shaker Village in Auburn, Ky., will host the “Battle...
Vintage Baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village
Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
David Wolter will take the helm of the First Alert Weather Team.
WBKO announces new Chief Meteorologist