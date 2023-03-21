Feed the Need announces select store drives for 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 Feed the Need select store drives have been announced.

The drives will be on Friday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The stores participating are the following:

Allen County

Save-A-Lot at 1407 Old Gallatin Road in Scottsville

Barren County

Houchens Southgate at 619 S L Rogers Wells Blvd in Glasgow

Houchens Happy Valley at 425 Happy Valley Road in Glasgow

Save-A-Lot Glasgow at 400 S Green Street in Glasgow

Save-A-Lot Cave City at 509 E Happy Valley St Road in Cave City

Butler County

Priceless IGA at 1242 S Main Street in Morgantown

Save-A-Lot at 723 W G L Smith Street in Morgantown

Hart County

Priceless IGA at 1001 Main Street in Munfordville

Logan County

Priceless IGA at 113 Armory Drive in Russellville

Piggly Wiggly at 407 Bethel Shopping Center in Russellville

Simpson County

Priceless IGA at 1350 Harding Road in Franklin

Piggly Wiggly at 402 N. Main Street in Franklin

Warren County

Dollar General at Market 180 River Place Avenue in Bowling Green

Priceless IGA at Louisville Road 3170 Louisville Road in Bowling Green

Crossroads IGA at Mt. Victor 2560 Mount Victor Lane in Bowling Green

Kroger at 31W Bypass 350 West, US-31W in Bowling Green

Kroger at Campbell Lane 711 in Bowling Green

Kroger at 2945 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green

Priceless IGA at 1901 Russellville Road in Bowling Green

Crossroads IGA Plano at 5499 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green

