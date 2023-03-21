Feed the Need announces select store drives for 2023
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 Feed the Need select store drives have been announced.
The drives will be on Friday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The stores participating are the following:
Allen County
- Save-A-Lot at 1407 Old Gallatin Road in Scottsville
Barren County
- Houchens Southgate at 619 S L Rogers Wells Blvd in Glasgow
- Houchens Happy Valley at 425 Happy Valley Road in Glasgow
- Save-A-Lot Glasgow at 400 S Green Street in Glasgow
- Save-A-Lot Cave City at 509 E Happy Valley St Road in Cave City
Butler County
- Priceless IGA at 1242 S Main Street in Morgantown
- Save-A-Lot at 723 W G L Smith Street in Morgantown
Hart County
- Priceless IGA at 1001 Main Street in Munfordville
Logan County
- Priceless IGA at 113 Armory Drive in Russellville
- Piggly Wiggly at 407 Bethel Shopping Center in Russellville
Simpson County
- Priceless IGA at 1350 Harding Road in Franklin
- Piggly Wiggly at 402 N. Main Street in Franklin
Warren County
- Dollar General at Market 180 River Place Avenue in Bowling Green
- Priceless IGA at Louisville Road 3170 Louisville Road in Bowling Green
- Crossroads IGA at Mt. Victor 2560 Mount Victor Lane in Bowling Green
- Kroger at 31W Bypass 350 West, US-31W in Bowling Green
- Kroger at Campbell Lane 711 in Bowling Green
- Kroger at 2945 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green
- Priceless IGA at 1901 Russellville Road in Bowling Green
- Crossroads IGA Plano at 5499 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green
