Feed the Need announces select store drives for 2023

United Way of Southern Kentucky holding 'Feed the Need' store drive this weekend.
United Way of Southern Kentucky holding 'Feed the Need' store drive this weekend.(United Way of Southern Kentucky)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 Feed the Need select store drives have been announced.

The drives will be on Friday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The stores participating are the following:

Allen County

  • Save-A-Lot at 1407 Old Gallatin Road in Scottsville

Barren County

  • Houchens Southgate at 619 S L Rogers Wells Blvd in Glasgow
  • Houchens Happy Valley at 425 Happy Valley Road in Glasgow
  • Save-A-Lot Glasgow at 400 S Green Street in Glasgow
  • Save-A-Lot Cave City at 509 E Happy Valley St Road in Cave City

Butler County

  • Priceless IGA at 1242 S Main Street in Morgantown
  • Save-A-Lot at 723 W G L Smith Street in Morgantown

Hart County

  • Priceless IGA at 1001 Main Street in Munfordville

Logan County

  • Priceless IGA at 113 Armory Drive in Russellville
  • Piggly Wiggly at 407 Bethel Shopping Center in Russellville

Simpson County

  • Priceless IGA at 1350 Harding Road in Franklin
  • Piggly Wiggly at 402 N. Main Street in Franklin

Warren County

  • Dollar General at Market 180 River Place Avenue in Bowling Green
  • Priceless IGA at Louisville Road 3170 Louisville Road in Bowling Green
  • Crossroads IGA at Mt. Victor 2560 Mount Victor Lane in Bowling Green
  • Kroger at 31W Bypass 350 West, US-31W in Bowling Green
  • Kroger at Campbell Lane 711 in Bowling Green
  • Kroger at 2945 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green
  • Priceless IGA at 1901 Russellville Road in Bowling Green
  • Crossroads IGA Plano at 5499 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

90-year-old fan comes to 75th straight Sweet 16 tournament.
Man travels from Florida to attend 75th Sweet 16 tournament
Mitchell Berman was arrested and charged with strangulation in the first-degree
Bowling Green man arrested and charged with strangulation
Portier Govan and Brittany Howard
Indictments returned in Bowling Green sex trafficking case
GFX
Elizabethtown woman pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud in the amount of $1,328,955
VIDEO: Steve Lutz introduced Monday as WKU Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Latest News

High school students accross Kentucky are encouraged to participate in the Congressional Art...
Congressman Comer announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition
For the third year in-a-row, South Union Shaker Village in Auburn, Ky., will host the “Battle...
Vintage Baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village
Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
David Wolter will take the helm of the First Alert Weather Team.
WBKO announces new Chief Meteorologist