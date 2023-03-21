Junior guard Dayvion McKnight plans to enter the transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to On3′s Joe Tipton, Western Kentucky guard Dayvion McKnight plans to enter the transfer portal.

McKnight averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season. He was also named to the C-USA second team.

He finished the 2023 season with the third-best field goal percentage in C-USA at 45.6%.

Throughout his three years at WKU, he tied for 31st on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,229 career points, third on the all-time assists list with 412, and eighth on the all-time steals list with 147.

