Lady Topper basketball’s Hope Sivori has entered the transfer portal

Sivori racks up 6 points in opening matchup against Vanderbilt
Sivori racks up 6 points in opening matchup against Vanderbilt(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years of being a huge asset to the WKU women’s basketball program, junior guard Hope Sivori announced that she will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Sivori announced this change via Twitter saying, “I will be graduating a year early this May and have decided to enter the transfer portal with the intent to explore options as a graduate transfer.”

During the 2023 season, Sivori helped lead the Lady Toppers to 19 wins, a 2nd place finish in C-USA, C-USA Tournament runner-up, and four school records broken.

This year, she averaged 8 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game all which shooting 38.6% from the field and 74.3% behind the charity stripe.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Berman was arrested and charged with strangulation in the first-degree
Bowling Green man arrested and charged with strangulation
90-year-old fan comes to 75th straight Sweet 16 tournament.
Man travels from Florida to attend 75th Sweet 16 tournament
Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
David Wolter will take the helm of the First Alert Weather Team.
WBKO announces new Chief Meteorologist
GFX
Elizabethtown woman pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud in the amount of $1,328,955

Latest News

Dayvion McKnight puts up 32 points in WKU's win over Wright State
Junior guard Dayvion McKnight plans to enter the transfer portal
Vintage Baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village
Vintage Baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village
For the third year in-a-row, South Union Shaker Village in Auburn, Ky., will host the “Battle...
Vintage Baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village
WKU Head Coach Tyson Helton previews Spring Ball
Tyson Helton and WKU Football prepares for Spring Ball