Lady Topper basketball’s Hope Sivori has entered the transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years of being a huge asset to the WKU women’s basketball program, junior guard Hope Sivori announced that she will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Sivori announced this change via Twitter saying, “I will be graduating a year early this May and have decided to enter the transfer portal with the intent to explore options as a graduate transfer.”

During the 2023 season, Sivori helped lead the Lady Toppers to 19 wins, a 2nd place finish in C-USA, C-USA Tournament runner-up, and four school records broken.

This year, she averaged 8 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game all which shooting 38.6% from the field and 74.3% behind the charity stripe.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.