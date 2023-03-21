Officials urge truck drivers to use proper maps, GPS systems

Semi crashes on rural roads throughout Kentucky increase.
Semi crashes on rural roads throughout Kentucky increase.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are urging truck drivers to use GPS systems and maps designated specifically for them.

It’s not uncommon to see overturned semi-tractor trailers or tire markings alongside rural roadways.

“We get a lot more complaints, it seems like about truck traffic on rural routes and routes that they’re not supposed to be on,” said Wes Watt, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3.

Officials say the more frequent accidents stem from truck drivers potentially not using the proper navigation systems.

There is a National and State Truck Network that these large trucks are supposed to follow and it is against the law if they’re not following those, and law enforcement will give them tickets,” explained Watt. “A lot of them are just choosing to go the shortest route, or are not using the appropriate GPS.”

Last week, Kentucky State Police worked a fatal crash on Highway 839 in Barren County near the Monroe County line involving a semi-truck.

The 25-year-old driver, Dea’ndre Taylor, 25, of Pinson, Alabama, was killed after his truck left the right side of the road. He seemed to overcorrect and then flipped on the other side of the roadway.

Before entering this roadway off Highway 90 in Barren County, there is signage that prohibits trucks over 28 feet.

In the past five years, KSP says they have cited 35 truck drivers along Highway 839 from Highway 90 down to the Monroe County line.

“We get a lot more complaints, it seems like about truck traffic on rural routes and routes that they’re not supposed to be on in Barren County, and really, in every county across the district,” said Watt.

The Transportation Cabinet has a map on its website which show the routes truck drivers are allowed to use in the state.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the truckers are just using the basic everyday vehicle GPS and I think that’s where a lot of the problem is coming in,” said Watt.

The cause of last week’s fatal crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Berman was arrested and charged with strangulation in the first-degree
Bowling Green man arrested and charged with strangulation
90-year-old fan comes to 75th straight Sweet 16 tournament.
Man travels from Florida to attend 75th Sweet 16 tournament
Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
David Wolter will take the helm of the First Alert Weather Team.
WBKO announces new Chief Meteorologist
GFX
Elizabethtown woman pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud in the amount of $1,328,955

Latest News

Alvaton Elementary celebrated the day with a birthday celebration for Aiden Ayers’ seventh...
Alvaton Elementary celebrates Aiden for World Down Syndrome Day
United Way of Southern Kentucky holding 'Feed the Need' store drive this weekend.
Feed the Need announces select store drives for 2023
High school students accross Kentucky are encouraged to participate in the Congressional Art...
Congressman Comer announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition
For the third year in-a-row, South Union Shaker Village in Auburn, Ky., will host the “Battle...
Vintage Baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village