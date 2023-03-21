Officials urge truck drivers to use proper maps, GPS systems

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are urging truck drivers to use GPS systems and maps designated specifically for them.

It’s not uncommon to see overturned semi-tractor trailers or tire markings alongside rural roadways.

“We get a lot more complaints, it seems like about truck traffic on rural routes and routes that they’re not supposed to be on,” said Wes Watt, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3.

Officials say the more frequent accidents stem from truck drivers potentially not using the proper navigation systems.

“There is a National and State Truck Network that these large trucks are supposed to follow and it is against the law if they’re not following those, and law enforcement will give them tickets,” explained Watt. “A lot of them are just choosing to go the shortest route, or are not using the appropriate GPS.”

Last week, Kentucky State Police worked a fatal crash on Highway 839 in Barren County near the Monroe County line involving a semi-truck.

The 25-year-old driver, Dea’ndre Taylor, 25, of Pinson, Alabama, was killed after his truck left the right side of the road. He seemed to overcorrect and then flipped on the other side of the roadway.

Before entering this roadway off Highway 90 in Barren County, there is signage that prohibits trucks over 28 feet.

In the past five years, KSP says they have cited 35 truck drivers along Highway 839 from Highway 90 down to the Monroe County line.

The Transportation Cabinet has a map on its website which show the routes truck drivers are allowed to use in the state.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the truckers are just using the basic everyday vehicle GPS and I think that’s where a lot of the problem is coming in,” said Watt.

The cause of last week’s fatal crash is currently under investigation.

