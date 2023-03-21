Scottsville police arrest 1, find drugs and ‘fraudulent’ Social Security card during search

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested by the Scottsville Police Department after a traffic stop.

Jose Enrique Rafael Perez, 44, was charged with disregarding a traffic control device, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of forged instrument.

Police reported on March 17, they stopped a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. for a “traffic related offense” and performed a sobriety test on Perez.

Police found “suspected cocaine, marijuana and a fraudulent social security card.”

Police said that Perez admitted that the social security card was fake and that “he used it to obtain work in the United States.”

Perez was sent to the Allen County Jail where he still remains as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.