Showers Move In This Evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain moves later this evening, as a system up upper level waves advance through our area and continues into Wednesday. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 40s. We’ll start tomorrow dry, but expect some widely scattered rain showers later in the afternoon with highs once again in the low 60s thanks to breezy southerly winds. We get a break from the rain for most of Thursday with much warmer conditions. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70s! We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm Thursday evening, but much of the day is dry!

Active weather rolls in Thursday night and lasts through Friday night. This system will bring moderate to heavy rain and strong winds across south-central Kentucky.

The WBKO First Alert Weather Team is monitoring this as a potential First Alert Weather Day, but we need to see more data before confirming this forecast holds on.

It also has the potential for a few strong storms, but right now, the focus is heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding and strong winds.

The weekend is mostly quiet ahead with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. More rain arrives early next week with continued mild conditions.

