Vito Tisdale dismissed from UK football team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Football posted a roster update via Twitter saying Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the team.

Roster update: Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules. We have no additional comment on the matter. — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 21, 2023

Tisdale is a former player for the Bowling Green High School Purples. He missed the 2022 season due to an ACL tear in his knee.

He played nine games in 2021 totaling 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Tisdale was one of the six players involved in controversy after a fight at an off-campus fraternity party. He was charged with wanton endangerment, accused of having a gun at the party. The charges were dismissed, and all six players were cleared by the University to return to the team for the 2021 preseason.

