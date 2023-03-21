Warmer and cloudy before showers roll in later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mid-to-high-level clouds will increase overnight tonight going into Tuesday morning, limiting frost for most. However, we cannot rule out some areas of patchy frost in rural valleys.

Showers expected later!

There is also a Freeze Warning in effect for all of northern Tennessee due to frost and freeze conditions that could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s. Tuesday is the quietest day of the remaining week, relatively speaking, with mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Southerly winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour will push afternoon highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. We can’t rule out an evening rain shower west of I-65, but most of the WBKO viewing area will dry during the daytime.

Rain moves in Tuesday night after 8 p.m. and continues into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will have widely scattered rain showers with highs once again in the low 60s thanks to breezy southerly winds. We get a break from the rain for most of Thursday. However, it will be very warm and windy. Skies will be variably cloudy, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s! We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm Thursday evening, but much of the day is dry!

Active weather rolls in Thursday night and lasts through Friday night. This system will bring moderate to heavy rain and strong winds across south-central Kentucky.

The WBKO First Alert Weather Team is monitoring this as a potential First Alert Weather Day, but we need to see more data before confirming this forecast holds on.

It also has the potential for a few strong storms, but right now, the focus is heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding and strong winds.

The weekend is mostly quiet ahead with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. More rain arrives early next week with continued mild conditions.

