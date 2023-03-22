Bowling Green Parks and Recreation prepare for Spring visitors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the Spring season begins, the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department is working to touch up and prepare all Bowling Green parks and outdoor facilities for the warmer environment.

“The city of Bowling Green, the residents of this city, they’ve taken their parks and recreation opportunities extremely serious,” said Bowling Green Parks Director, Brent Belcher. “They have high expectations and we have high demands to meet those expectations.”

With approximately 24 parks and outdoor facilities, the department works to make safe and plentiful community areas throughout Bowling Green. From enriching the Premier Grounds at Preston Miller Park to replacing chairs for the Russell Sims Aquatic Center.

The department also expects an increase in park attendance for the peak season. As of Feb. 2023, there has already been a 12% increase in participation from last year, according to the department.

“It’s the social opportunities that we give. It’s the highlight of your day. We don’t take that for granted,” said Belcher. “It’s the opportunity to make memories for families. It’s the opportunity to bring a smile to a person’s face. It’s the thing that people are looking forward to every day. It’s what the parks department is all about.”

The window of hiring for Spring and Summer camps/programs has also started. For more information on job opportunities or information on your local Bowling Green park, you can visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.bgky.org/bgpr.

