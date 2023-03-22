Bowling Green Parks and Recreation taking registration for Lifeguard Certification Courses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Russell Sims Aquatic Center is set to open on Memorial Day weekend and Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is training lifeguards to watch over guests this summer.

This comes around the time of a National Lifeguard shortage affecting the opening and operating hours of pools and beaches across the country.

One of the complications in recruiting new lifeguards is the high training costs. Coupled with low pay and seasonal work limitations, those considering working as lifeguards opted for other careers.

In an effort to alleviate that burden from those that want to pursue the job, BGPR will pay training fees for their lifeguards.

“Anybody who comes and works for us who successfully complete the application and interview process to be hired by the waterpark. We cover all of your Lifeguard Certification fees,” said Recreation Division Manager, Adam Butler.

The hiring goal for the aquatic center is 30 to 35 lifeguards per year. Last year, there were only 25 lifeguards which was reflected in the facility’s operating hours.

“We increased our hours as we could throughout the summer but the bottom line is we were able to be fully staffed while we were open,” Butler said. “We were able to keep everyone safe while we were there and that’s the most important thing.”

Registration for the Lifeguard Certification Course is online at https://playbgpr.bgky.org

Training includes Standard First Aid, CPR for Professional Rescuers and Lifeguard Training.

Participants must:

Be 15 years old by the last day of class

Swim 300 yards continuously using front crawl and breaststroke

Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs

Swim 20 yards, retrieve a 10-pound object from 10 feet deep, swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the object, and exit the water within 1:40 p.m.

Courses will be on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bowling Green High School Pool, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at BGPR/BGHS Pool, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at BGHS Pool.

Participants must attend the entire weekend class.

The fee is $225. Pre-registration is required-class includes an online component that must be reviewed prior to class dates.

Fees are waived for waterpark employees. To apply for a waterpark position, please go to https://www.joinbgky.org/ or contact 270-393-3549 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.