Crime Stoppers: Crossroads IGA Theft

Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
By Gene Birk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, a woman entered a Crossroads IGA in Bowling Green and pre-paid for fuel with cash.

The suspect later returned to the store where surveillance showed that while in the store she concealed multiple items of merchandise in a bag she was carrying. Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items.

The suspect is described as a white female with brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans, and was driving a light-colored Chevrolet Impala.

If you know anything about this woman or the store theft, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. All they need is your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

