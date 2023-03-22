Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

It’s been days since a Missouri father and son went missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas. (Source: KCTV)
By Jiani Navarro and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A father and son from Missouri have gone missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas.

KCTV reports Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas last week and decided to go kayaking at a lake. However, that was the last time they were both seen.

On March 16 at 11 a.m., the father-son duo reportedly left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hours later, they were reported missing.

An alert system in the area sent out a warning that two kayakers were lost.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said part of its team found a kayak along with a life jacket but nothing else.

Chuck Morris is part of a band called Lotus and one of his bandmates, Jesse Miller, said he is absolutely gutted about the situation.

“We want to hold out hope as long as possible but, as it goes on longer and longer, it gets into a miracle status,” Miller said. “It’s just gut-wrenching to think about.”

Miller said he has been in touch with Chuck Morris’ wife, Jenny, and said she feels grateful for all the support through the difficult time.

“We have a lot of people reaching out to show love,” Miller said. “Just letting them know that Chuck was loved and that he was such a warm and fun person.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing the search for the missing father and son.

Family and friends said a storm also blew through the area last week.

“You see pictures and it looks like a calm lake, but I a pretty strong storm rolled in that afternoon,” Miller said.

He said he hopes the family can get the closure they need.

Jen Lamboy, a reported family member, has started a GoFundMe in support of the Morris family.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Berman was arrested and charged with strangulation in the first-degree
Bowling Green man arrested and charged with strangulation
90-year-old fan comes to 75th straight Sweet 16 tournament.
Man travels from Florida to attend 75th Sweet 16 tournament
Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
David Wolter will take the helm of the First Alert Weather Team.
WBKO announces new Chief Meteorologist

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing...
Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards